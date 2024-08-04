Play Brightcove video

A project helping men in Exeter tackle loneliness and isolation has been given a new home, after fears it would have to close down.

'Men in Sheds' allows men to meet up to repair old tools, work with their hands, and learn new skills from each other, all while building friendships.

It's been a lifeline for some of the men who come along to the sessions.

Ray Smart said: “It’s very important because I live on my own and I get very lonely. I get to meet nice fellas you know. It’s something to do, something to help me get over losing my wife.”

T he group was put at risk when they had to leave their old premises last year.

Peter Rady said: “It was a great shame. We met up every few months just to find out what’s going on which was not a lot. It’s quite demoralising and you missed all your friends.”

However, now they've been given space in the Hospiscare warehouse at Marsh Barton on the edge of Exeter.

The tools and other items they fix up are sold in the shop on-site. They even mend and spruce up things donated to the charity to add more value to the partnership.

“It was like coming back to home [when we reopened].”

Rhodri Morgan, from Hospiscare, said: “Their eyes really lit up [when we offered them the space] and you could see what it meant to them and ever since then it has just been fantastic.

“It's giving the guys a home and it's reducing our waste, it's bringing down our recycling bills and really adding the revenue.”

John Wilson said: “It's just a huge relief. There's a lot of lovely men around who, unlike women who make friends very easily, the men struggle and they can't ring up other men and say do you want to come for a cup of coffee.

"Something like this provides them with a base for companionship, as much as anything else, which is the most important thing.”