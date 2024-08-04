Play Brightcove video

Watch Marina Jenkins' report

Former volunteers for a museum in Devon say they feel "very hurt" after trustees suspended their memberships.

They were suspended in 2022, but say they still do not know why the decision was made.

The eight suspended volunteers from Brixham Heritage Museum protested for the third time on Saturday 3 August.

The trustees have said they want to "move the museum forward to a bright future with continued support from stakeholders."

Barbara Davies, 91, had loved being a museum volunteer for more than 20 years.

Describing the day she found out about her suspension, she said: "It was the anniversary of the day my eldest daughter died, and I was feeling a bit down anyway.

"I got this email totally out of the blue and I just lost it. I got hysterical. I do feel let down."

Barbara Davies found out about her suspension on the anniversary of her daughter's death. Credit: ITV West Country

Brixham Heritage Museum was founded in 1958 and has a charitable status. It is largely run by volunteers who play an key role in raising money.

In a statement, a museum spokesperson said: "This is an investigation which has been ongoing for some time and which is a matter for the trustees.

"The suspended volunteers have been individually offered opportunities to meet with trustees but have not taken that option other than to meet as a collective.

"One of the volunteers has been excluded from the museum on a separate disciplinary matter.

"Legal and professional advice has been taken on behalf of the museum and we hope that this situation will be resolved soon."

But those who have been suspended feel "let down" by the level of communication.

The Brixham Heritage Museum was founded in 1958. Credit: ITV West Country

Jo Thompson said: "We didn’t want it to come to this we quietly tried to hold the moral high ground and deal with it in the usual manner but we’ve been forced to take this action.

"I feel very aggrieved and very hurt to have been treated like this. So, what we’d like, as the banner says is a little bit of justice," said Angie Morgan.

Sasha Rakonersty is the organiser of the 'Justice for the Brixham Museum Volunteers' group. She has asked for support from the newly elected Liberal Democrat MP for South Devon, Caroline Voaden.

Sasha said: "We’d like to find out why the Charity Commission is not fulfilling its role and forcing the museum to abide by the law.

"I understand there is an Ombudsman for the Charity Commission but we need a serving MP in order to approach the Ombudsman. So we’re hoping she’ll do that on our behalf."

Caroline Voaden MP has responded saying she "is aware" of the ongoing dispute and is "making enquiries with a view to finding a resolution."