Police have arrested 14 people after scenes of violence in Bristol on Saturday.

Tempers flared at a counter-demonstration to a far-right rally in Castle Park, with protesters gathering from 6pm.

The original "stop the boats" rally was due to start at 7pm and was one of several organised across the country.

However, scores of people turned up to condemn the rally, causing clashes between protestors on either side.

It follows the deaths of three young girls who were killed in a knife attack in Southport on Monday. You can find more on that here.

Avon and Somerset Police deployed their mounted and dog sections to manage the unrest. Credit: ITV News

Avon and Somerset Police deployed its mounted and dog sections to help officers disperse the crowds from the city centre.

The force said 14 people had been arrested during the scenes of violence and it condemned the "thuggery" on display.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: "Some of the scenes we saw in Bristol tonight [Saturday 3 August] were completely unacceptable.

"We will always facilitate peaceful and lawful protests, however the behaviour from a minority of people tonight crossed the line.

"Fourteen people have been arrested for various offences and there will be further arrests over the coming days as we work to identify those responsible for this disorder. Make no mistake - they will face the full force of the law for their thuggery.

"I'd like to thank officers, including those who have come from other forces, for their commitment to protecting the public and also our partners for all their support."

Police detain a man after a protest in Bristol, following the stabbing attacks on Monday in Southport. Credit: PA

Police and crime commissioner to reassure Bristol's diverse communities

Clare Moody, police and crime commissioner for Avon and Somerset, has also condemned the disorder, saying it was a "small but violent group" behind it.

She added: "This behaviour is not protest. It is not an expression of legitimate concern. It is criminal.

"These actions do not represent the values of Bristol or the wider Avon and Somerset area.

"We are a strong, diverse and vibrant community where people from all walks of life live peacefully alongside one another.

"I want to extend my gratitude to the police officers who have been on the front lines, dealing with these disturbances with professionalism and courage.

"Their dedication to protecting the public and maintaining order is commendable, recognising the distinction between legitimate protest and the criminal behaviours that took place last night.

"These actions will have consequences and I welcome Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper’s commitment to ensure that those involved will face the full force of the law.

"I will also continue to engage with our diverse communities to ensure that everyone feels safe and supported.

"Now is a time for calm and reflection. We must use the actions of the few as a spur to strengthen our commitment to our unity and solidarity with each other."

