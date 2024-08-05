A warning has been issued after lethal drugs were stolen from a vet van in Gloucestershire.

The drugs, which are used to euthanise animals, were stolen from a vet’s van in Frampton on Severn, overnight between Wednesday 31 July into Thursday 1 August.

Police say the substances are highly dangerous, if consumed.

Superintendent Andy Kilmurray of Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “We are deeply concerned that these drugs, which will almost certainly prove fatal if taken, are now in circulation.

“We are warning people who may have come across them not to take them but would urge them to come forward to us.

”The drugs were taken from the parked van at some time between 11pm on Wednesday and 5am on Thursday when there was a spate of vehicle break-ins.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who has CCTV, or has information which could assist, or if they have found the missing drugs."