Watch Marina Jenkins' report

A former Plymouth Argyle player has run 50 half marathons for his 50th birthday and raise money for mental health causes.

Paul Maxwell, who is now a physiotherapist, has raised nearly £12,000 for Livewell Southwest and Devon Mind.

Paul turned 50 in July 2023, and decided to set himself the year-long challenge.

Reflecting back on the past 12 months, Paul said: "A year ago, it had been a tough period in life. Initially, I was probably trying to help myself.

"The experience has been amazing, the people I’ve run with and got the know, has been incredible.

"A little bit of each person has rubbed off on me and brought me to the person I believe I am now."

Runners enjoying a 'Change the Tape' Sunday morning club session. Credit: ITV West Country

Livewell Southwest is a social enterprise providing health and social care on behalf of the NHS, and will receive half of the donations.

Ian Lightley, Livewell's chief operating officer, said: "Paul and I have been chatting and he’s really keen for there to be a legacy after this.

"So some of our ideas have been around promoting the ways our fantastic staff can get into running or other activities.

"It’s equally important to help our patients get into physical activity as well, so we’re cooking up a few ideas at the moment.

“Paul has also shown how important it is for all of us to talk about our mental health. He has done an incredible job raising awareness."

Paul ran a half marathon every week for a year, and soon into the challenge, realised what a difference it was making to his mental health, as well as physical.

He has now created a movement called 'Change the Tape' - a number of running clubs across Plymouth. Experienced and novice runners are encouraged to join in.

Paul Maxwell, aged 51, trained as a physiotherapist after his football career. Credit: ITV West Country

Paul said: "Everybody is going through something, no matter how big or small. I think being able to jog or walk, you talk more in that environment.

"We've branched off now, doing Wednesday clubs and Sunday morning clubs. It’s just been an incredible journey so far."

Sandie Gee, 70, has only starting running recently and said: "Paul is a great motivator, very kind, very generous with his advice because he’s a physio as well. So I thought I’d give it a go - and I love it."

Another runner said: "You do become friends because you chat for a couple of hours and help each other through life."

"It is a really safe space to be able to meet up on a Sunday morning and chat about things and share experiences together. It's been amazing for me," another added.