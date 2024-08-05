Bristol Balloon Fiesta's first ascent has been cancelled due to "unfavourable" weather conditions.

The flight on Monday 5 August was due to be part of the new city wide "Fiesta Week," which will see hot air balloons launched from local communities.

The main fiesta, which gets underway on Friday 9th August, has been shortened from four days to three days this year due to financial pressures.

In a post on Facebook, organisers said the weather forecast was unsuitable for ballooning.

"Monday morning is not looking favourable for a safe community launch due to some unfriendly gradient winds, so, we'll be shifting our excitement to Tuesday," they said.

The 46th fiesta will still include two Night Glows on Friday and Saturday evenings. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

For the first time this year, organisers have planned for a fleet of hot air balloons to pop-up in local communities in a series of launches before the main event at Ashton Court.

The shortlisted launch sites include Vassels Park, Hengrove, Elm Park, Westbury-on-Trym in Bristol, and Somerdale Pavilion in Keynsham.

Organisers have also selected 18 "local heroes" to fly during the city-wide "Fiesta Week," to thank them for the positive impact they're making across the city.

A spokesperson for Bristol Balloon Fiesta said: "Remember each launch is weather dependent, and if it looks good to fly we'll choose the community location(s) the evening before based on conditions and wind direction."

The 46th Fiesta will still include two Night Glow events, which will take place consecutively on Friday and Saturday evenings.