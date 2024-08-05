A goose has died after being hit by a rock thrown by teenagers in Perranporth.

The incident took place on Tuesday 30 July at around 6.30pm at Perranporth Boating Lake and Gardens on Boscawen Road.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Four teenage boys were seen to encourage the geese from the lake, before one of the boys threw rock on two occasions, hitting the animal and causing it to fall to the ground".

It was reported a member of the public took the goose to the vets, where it died that night.

The group are believed to be aged between 12-15.

According to police one boy was wearing an orange t-shirt and a black and white patterned bucket style hat, one wore a pink top and red shorts, another wore a black top, the other had a white top.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information which may assist our enquiries to report it to police.