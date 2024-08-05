Olympic record holder Laura Collett describes "living a dream" after bringing a gold and bronze medal home to Gloucestershire.

The Cheltenham-based equestrian was one of the three-strong squad to win the Team Eventing in Paris.

Speaking to ITV News West Country she said "I've watched it so many times, it still doesn't feel real".

The 34-year-old also collected a bronze medal on her horse London 52 in the individual eventing competition.

Rosalind Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen with their gold medals following the Eventing Team Jumping Final. Credit: PA

Collett had success in Tokyo three years ago but said this year securing the medals was "incredible" with the return of the crowds.

"The noise entering the arena is something that will stay with me forever, one of those moments you want to bottle up and take with you but the memories will last a lifetime".

"You live your whole life wanting to be in that position but when you're in it, you think it's the worst place in the world because there's so much pressure, but it all worked out well in the end."

She thanked her horse London 52 which she refers to as 'Dan'.

"He gave me the best ride in the dressage arena I think I'll genuinely ever experience.

"It genuinely was a fairytale from start to finish".

Laura Collett with winning horse 'London 52' also known as 'Dan'.

After a video of one of Team GBs biggest equestrian stars, Charlotte Dujardin, was released of her whipping a horse whilst conducting a coaching session, the sport has been under scrutiny heading into the games.

"Without them we wouldn't be able to do the job that we love. We felt pressure because we love our sport and we have such an amazing bond with our horses", added Collett.

"He's my horse of a lifetime - he's done so much for my career and made many dreams come true and I guess this one was a dream I never thought was possible but yet again he's done it.

"I owe absolutely everything to him.

"There aren't enough words to describe the feeling of standing on the podium particularly in Paris the crowds were unbelievable".

With the event now over a week ago she says it's "back to reality".

"It's a huge relief that it's all over and all went to plan - it's been one hell of a build up".

"It's nice to be home, we lived in a bubble for a week, ten days - a very nice bubble but it's good to be back and finally feel relief and pressures off and can enjoy the rest of the season now".