A man has died following a crash between a car and a motorbike in Somerset.

Emergency services were called to the A38 Taunton Road, in Bridgwater, at around 9.30am on Sunday 4 August.

Avon and Somerset Police said despite the best efforts of emergency workers, the motorcyclist died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

Officers closed the road in both directions from the Huntworth Business Park roundabout to the Showground Road/Stockmoor Drive roundabout while investigations were carried out, but it has since re-opened.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.