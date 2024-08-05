An eight-year-old boy has been flown to Bristol Children's Hospital and a woman arrested following a crash involving a pedestrian, a car and a motorhome in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to Penfound Gardens in Bude at around 5.15pm on Saturday 3 August.

The pedestrian, an eight-year-old boy, sustained serious injuries and was flown to Bristol Children's Hospital.

A 68-year-old woman from Launceston was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. She's since been released under investigation.

The road was closed while an investigation was carried out, but has since reopened.

Anyone with any relevant information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police by calling 101 and quoting log 692 of 3 August.