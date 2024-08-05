Plymouth protests: Two groups clash on the city's streets

Two protest groups have clashed on the streets of Plymouth.

It comes after a series of similar demonstrations across the country in recent days which have seen protesters injured and arrested, together with violence against the police.

A right-wing protest against refugees entering the country turned up in the city centre at 7pm on Monday 5 August.

A Stand Up to Racism unity rally is also present.

Ongoing updates from Devon and Cornwall Police:

8.15pm

"We have seen a level of violence towards officers in Plymouth and a police van has been damaged. "We are taking action against individuals who are intent on criminality. Arrests are ongoing."

7.40pm

"Silver Command unit are continuing to monitor the situation on the ground in Plymouth and continuing to deploy resources as and when appropriate."

7pm

"Officers are currently at the scene of the planned demonstrations in Plymouth. "Our officers are well trained to maintain public order and we have suitable resources and plans to deal with any outbreaks of disorder."Our approach to this operation was to enable peaceful protests, but people who are intent on committing public order or criminal offences, will be dealt with robustly as such behaviours will not be tolerated."

6pm

"Specialist officers will be policing two planned demonstrations in Plymouth this evening."Three people have been arrested for anti-social behaviour. The arrests are not in connection with the demonstrations."

More to follow.