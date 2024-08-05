The leader of Plymouth City Council is urging people to stay at home, ahead of a planned protest in the city.

Councillor Tudor Evans has said he's "disappointed" that a demonstration is due to happen on Monday 5 August.

It follows protests across the country, after three young girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport on Monday 29 July.

Plymouth City Council said it is working with Devon and Cornwall Police to make sure this protest is peaceful.

In a statement, Councillor Tudor Evans said: “Over the past few years, Plymouth has had its fair share of tragedy and throughout it all, we have shown that we stick together.

"When the chips are down we rally together, we do not turn against each other.

“I am therefore disappointed that there is a demonstration scheduled to happen in Plymouth."

He added: "Whilst we are working with the Police to ensure that the event is peaceful, let me be clear, with the continued disinformation being shared on social media, with the clear intent to whip-up hate and increase tensions in local communities, false and damaging information is spreading quickly.

"We will continue to monitor the situation. However, anyone seeking to come to Plymouth to kick start any criminal, violent or antisocial behaviour is not welcome.

"I would ask that everyone stays at home and not add any fuel to the fire, jumping on a band wagon being peddled by right-wing racists elsewhere in the country.

“Everyone living, working and visiting Plymouth has the right to feel and be safe. We must not let those who seek to divide us win.”