A Somerset vet is helping to reduce pain for dogs far and wide with pioneering stem cell treatment.

Stem cells can be found throughout the body and are capable of repairing and regenerating tissue.

Dr Stewart Halperin’s therapy is almost unique in the UK and he says it’s giving pet owners hope when vets have run out of treatment options.

Stem cell therapy has a high success rate in canines. Dr Halperin says 97% of the dogs he's treated have had a successful outcome.

Regenerative treatments for dogs are considered breakthrough treatments because they utilise the body’s own healing properties to treat the source of the problem, not just the symptoms.

Dr Halperin says the treatments are life-changing therapies and represent a leap forward in the treatment of arthritis and related conditions in dogs.

He said: “We’re really glad to be able to offer this stem cell clinic, treating dogs for arthritis who otherwise wouldn’t have access to these cutting edge techniques.”