Bristol protests: Two charged following violent disorder
Two men have been charged in connection with protests that turned violent in Bristol.
They happened at Castle Park on the evening of Saturday 3 August.
Damien Williams, 39, of Stockwood Crescent, Knowle, has been charged with a Section 4 public order offence.
Adrian Croft, 45, of Holywell, Flintshire, was charged with a Section 4 public order offence.
Tempers flared at a counter-demonstration to a far-right rally, with protesters gathering from 6pm.
It followed the deaths of three young girls who were killed in a knife attack in Southport on Monday 29 July.
Both men have been bailed to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday 5 September.