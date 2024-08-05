Two men have been charged in connection with protests that turned violent in Bristol.

They happened at Castle Park on the evening of Saturday 3 August.

Damien Williams, 39, of Stockwood Crescent, Knowle, has been charged with a Section 4 public order offence.

Adrian Croft, 45, of Holywell, Flintshire, was charged with a Section 4 public order offence.

Tempers flared at a counter-demonstration to a far-right rally, with protesters gathering from 6pm.

It followed the deaths of three young girls who were killed in a knife attack in Southport on Monday 29 July.

Both men have been bailed to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday 5 September.