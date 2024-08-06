A targeted attack on a Bristol business has seen employees ambushed with weapons and police officers hurt with a sledgehammer.

Police were called to what they initially thought was a burglary in Bolingbroke Way, Patchway, at around 4am on Tuesday 6 August.

A large vehicle had been driven through the property's fence before it was used to ram the building's entrance.

Police say more than a dozen people then got out of the vehicle and began to damage the building. Employees who tried to intervene were then attacked with weapons.

Avon and Somerset Police arrived at the scene within minutes. Six people have been arrested.

Two police officers were assaulted with a sledgehammer - one was taken to hospital with back injuries while the other treated at the scene by paramedics for injuries to the back of his legs.

At least one of the firm's employees was also treated at the scene for an injury to their head.

Police say sledgehammers, axes, whips and other homemade weapons were found at the scene.

Superintendent Paul Wigginton said: "This is a disturbing incident involving people willing to use significant violence against anyone who got in their way as they targeted this business.

"The criminal damage is bad enough but to attack people with weapons is outrageous.

"Some of those involved were able to flee the scene but detectives are already working hard to bring them into custody.

"There is no justification whatsoever for what happened and those responsible will face severe consequences."

He said the responding officers demonstrated "great courage" when faced with armed offenders, adding: "It is a sad fact that officers now expect to face acts of violence as they respond to crimes in action and protect the public.

"This is completely unacceptable and anyone responsible for such shameful behaviour can expect to go to prison."