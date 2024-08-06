Girl, 3, who spent years in hospital returns home after heart transplant

Play Brightcove video

Max Walsh meets the family at their home in Wiltshire

A family from Chippenham say it’s "mind-blowing" to be home after spending nearly two years living in hospital waiting for a heart transplant for their three year-old daughter.

Amelia Bolter’s parents Jodie and Rich were at one stage told by doctors at Great Ormond Street to prepare for the worst. But earlier this year a donor was found.

Amelia has since made a full recovery after receiving a new heart from a young donor. Her parents say she is back to being an "energetic and cheeky" girl.

Jodie Woolford said: “It's mind blowing. Like we’re here (back home), we dreamed about this so much. Every weekend we were in hospital we spoke about it.”

Amelia and her mum Jodie in hospital.

Amelia Bolter was 18 months old when her parents became concerned about her health. They suspected she may have an ear infection, but test results revealed her symptoms were caused by heart failure.

She was later diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, meaning her heart was unable to pump blood around her body efficiently.

The family moved into Great Ormond Street Hospital where Amelia had access to a mechanical heart to keep her alive while they waited for an appropriate organ donor.

“The hardest part about living in a hospital was the unknown," Amelia's dad Rich Bolter said. "We had no idea how long we were going to be there.”

But 18 months and a new baby sister later - Amelia got her new heart.

Rich and Jodie with Amelia and her little sister Blossom at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Rich said: “It was the best feeling in the world when we received that call. Now she’s got a new heart. She’s got colour in her and energy. So that's like a typical three-year-old running around and we end up chasing her.”

Jodie says she has written a letter to Amelia’s donor family to say thank you for "the gift of life" and saving their daughter.

They are now urging other parents to consider organ donation with their children and be open to talking about this difficult and delicate issue.