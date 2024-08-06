A man who had a history of violence towards his mother and had threatened to kill her multiple times has been jailed for life for her murder.

Debra Cantrell's body was found in an advanced state of decomposition at a property in Colwill Road, Plymouth, on 31 May last year.

It is believed she was killed around three weeks earlier, murdered by her son Callum Thomas.

Devon and Cornwall Police found Ms Cantrell's body after an online gamer from the North Carolina called them and reported a concern for welfare.

He told detectives he had received a call from Thomas on 8 May last year. Police say he had killed his mother the day before.

Later that month, when an mutual friend told the North Carolina caller he could not get hold of Thomas, the online gamer decided to contact UK police.

As a result, police went to Colwill Road in Plymouth where they found Ms Cantrell's remains. She died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

Thomas denied murder but was convicted following a trial at Plymouth Crown Court. The jury found him guilty by a majority verdict.

The 33-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with a a minimum of 12 years, less time already served.

A spokesperson for the family said: “Debs will be missed by family and friends.

“We would like to thank the police and other agencies for the support we have received over the past 13 months.”

There was an extensive history of domestic violence between the defendant and his mother going back more than 10 years. During that time, Thomas had threatened to kill his mother on several occasions.

The judge acknowledged that Thomas had problems with his mental health and that there was no suggestion that he had planned to kill his mother.

But he also said that the relationship between Thomas and his mother had been “tempestuous and volatile” and that he had been violent towards her in the past.

Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard said: “This has been a complex investigation and I would like to thank all those who have been involved and provided their expertise to allow us to prosecute this case, including our colleagues in the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Debra’s family and friends have had to endure a tragic loss and I hope that this verdict and sentence brings them some measure of closure and are now able to go on with their lives.”

“My thoughts, and those of the entire investigation team, are with them at this time.”