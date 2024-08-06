The family of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Cornwall have described him as having an "amazing and kind-hearted soul".

David Staveley, from Porthleven, was riding his motorbike along the A394 at Germoe, near Helson, when he was involved in a collision with a tractor.

The 71-year-old died at the scene.

His family said his "love, laugh, cheekiness, and special ways will forever be in the hearts of all those that loved him".

They said: "David (Dave) Staveley, a much-loved husband, dad, grandad, brother-in-law and friend, was taken from us too soon at the young at heart age of 71.

"Dave had been riding motorbikes since he was 15-years-old, initially starting out on dirt bikes.

"Always having a story to tell about his love of bikes, from being sat next to his bike to keep warm while he slept on the Scottish highlands, to riding his much-loved north coast road of Cornwall."

"Dave will be truly missed. Ride high, until we see you again."

David's wife Elaine said: "I fell in love with Dave the first day I met him, which kept us going throughout. Dave was my soul mate and best friend and will always be missed, love you to the moon and back."

His daughter Melissa added: "I have so many happy memories that flood my mind when I think of you dad. You were my guiding light through life, my hero. I love you always."

His granddaughter Alisha said: “So many great memories come to mind when I think about you grandad. My love for you will never die. You had the kindest soul ever, you have been taken far too soon. Love you always."

Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage around the area at the time of the crash to get in touch.