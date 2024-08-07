Bristol Balloon Fiesta's final community ascents have been cancelled.

The flights on Wednesday 7 August and Thursday 8 August were part of the new city wide "fiesta week," launching balloons from local communities.

It was hoped a fleet of hot air balloons would pop-up in a series of launches before the main event at Ashton Court between Friday 9 August and Sunday 11 August.

Organisers had also selected 18 "local heroes" to fly throughout the week, to thank them for the positive impact they're making across the city.

The only successful day has been Tuesday 6 August.

Organisers have said that whilst wind speeds at ground level are okay for the rest of the week, conditions higher up mean it's not safe to fly.

"Good morning Bristol. We had hoped to bring you bright news for your morning but unfortunately while wind speeds at ground level are okay, the winds up high are not safe to fly this morning," a Facebook statement said.

It continued: "With tomorrow's forecast showing rain coming through we are not anticipating any flying before the main Fiesta now.

"The good news is the forecast improves as the week goes on, and while forecasts can change, some promising conditions are starting to show for the weekend.

"So, here we go Bristol, let's soar into the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2024."

The 46th Fiesta will still include two Night Glow events, which will take place consecutively on Friday and Saturday evening.