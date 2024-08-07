Police say they have "no information" to suggest further unrest will happen in Bristol.

Posts are circulating online claiming that a march will take place along Stapleton Road on the evening of Wednesday 7 August.

Deputy Chief Constable Jon Reilly, of Avon and Somerset Police, has said the force is aware of this, but has not issued any warning about it - as there's no information to suggest it will actually take place.

Some businesses have announced they'll be closing for the night.

On Instagram, The Volunteer Tavern on New Street said: "We will be closing the pub all day (7 August ) out of concern for staff and customers.

"This is a difficult decision, because the goal of terrorists is to spread fear. Closing the pub feels like letting them win. But in reality, we recognise that our role as a community pub is to provide a space that spreads love, fights loneliness and builds solidarity.

"Closing for one day for the safety of our staff and you, our customers, is not letting them win. It is taking the precautions necessary to ensure we can allow our community to thrive."

Bristol Bear Bar has also announced it will close. On Facebook, it said: "Our priority is the safety of you our customers and the BBB team. Stay safe."

Police say there are significant resources in place to keep people safe in the city after "thuggery" and scenes of violence in Castle Park on Saturday 3 August.

In a statement on Tuesday 6 August, Deputy Chief Constable Jon Reilly said: "The incidents of disorder we’ve seen take place across the country recently, including in Bristol on Saturday, are completely unacceptable.

"These are not legitimate protests and we will not tolerate any behaviour which attempts to divide our communities.

"We’re aware of posts circulating online calling for people to gather in Bristol tomorrow night and I want to reassure you we’ll have significant resources in place to maintain order and keep people safe.

"Some of these posts claim we’ve issued a warning about a planned march along Stapleton Road.

"This is not true. We’ve not issued any warning and have no information to suggest any march will actually take place.

"We’d never want to stifle legitimate protest, it’s a fundamental democratic right.

"However, I urge people to let the police deal with those who want to cause unrest. I promise you we will take the strongest possible action against those who take part in criminality.

"We won’t accept acts of violence, damage to property or offences which are motivated by hate.

"Indeed, multiple people were arrested following the events in Bristol at the weekend and several of those have already been charged and appeared in court.

"We’re aware many people remain concerned about the potential for disorder on Wednesday and in the days and weeks to come.

"I want to reassure you we’ve hundreds of specialist officers and resources available and they will do everything they can to ensure our communities are not disrupted and can go about their lives as normal, without fear.

"We’re working closely with colleagues in other emergency services and our local authorities – together reaching out to community and business leaders.

"We’re committed to keeping people informed about what we know about future disruption and on any plans we subsequently put in place.

"We’re extremely proud to serve the diverse communities ofAvon and Somerset and we continue to be thankful for the public’s support during these troubling and unusual times.

"Those who seek to cause unrest will not win."