A family has paid tribute to a 28-year-old from Swindon who died in a crash.

Shelby Smith died in a collision on the B4014 close to Long Newnton on Wednesday 31 July around 5.30pm.

Ms Smith was travelling on her Kawasaki ZR motorbike at the time.

In a statement, her family described her as “full to the brim of dreams”.

The statement said: “Shelby was tragically taken from us aged just 28.

“She was a daughter, sister, granddaughter, fiancée and friend and was vibrant, full of life and love and laughter." Credit: Gloucestershire Police

“She was a daughter, sister, granddaughter, fiancée and friend and was vibrant, full of life and love and laughter.

“Shelby was fiercely protective of her loved ones and full to the brim of dreams for continued adventures and travelling.

“She had a smile that could light up even the darkest of nights and laughter that was so incredibly infectious that you couldn’t help but laugh with her.

“We would like to thank all who have said kind words of support and placed flowers in memoriam." Credit: Gloucestershire Police

“Her independence and bravery in everything she did and still wanted to achieve will live on through those who were closest to her. She was taken from us far too soon and will be missed immensely, thought of daily and loved always.

“We would like to thank all who have said kind words of support and placed flowers in memoriam.

“We ask that our family and those whom were closest to Shelby are given the privacy and respect to process the immeasurable grief we are feeling in the loss of a loved one brighter than the sun."