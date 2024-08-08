Play Brightcove video

Ben McGrail reports on the impact of the Sherborne Abbey theft

The historic abbey and popular tourist attraction had to temporarily close after tens of thousands of pounds worth of silver was stolen.

Sherborne Abbey was broken into some time between 9.30pm on Tuesday 6 August and 1am on Wednesday 7 August.

It is believed that the offenders entered through the Abbey Close end of the building and then exited near Church Lane.

Reverend Martin Lee described it as an "extremely sad day", saying the offenders knew what they were doing and where they were going.

“We are all deeply shocked by this crime and now must work hard to deal with the consequences and support all those in our community who are affected by this act of desecration to our beautiful Abbey," he said.

"It’s quite clear the thief would have come in before, and knew what they were doing, they knew where they were going, they knew where the silver was.

"These people would have been welcomed here as we welcome all people."

"As a Christian community we have to move on from that and realise that our Christian faith is what’s most important and that is not violated by them because we’re in control."

It has been reported the silver is worth around £90,000 - but it is useless to anyone and can only be used at Sherborne Abbey.

It is also priceless for people living in the area. One resident said: "A piece of silver that’s been part of the community for so many years, that’s something I found very upsetting."

A diocesan spokesperson described the church as one of the most "significant and beautiful" churches in England, saying they were "deeply saddened" to hear of the theft.

They added: “Such actions are deeply upsetting for the community, who have lost items of value to both the town and the Abbey. Our thoughts and prayers are with the community at this distressing time.”

Dorset Police have asked homeowners and drivers to check CCTV and dashcam footage.

Community Support Officer Mark Jones, of Sherborne Police, said: “Sherborne Abbey is a historic landmark of significant cultural value to not just the town but the whole county and we are carrying out enquiries into this burglary to identify those responsible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240120614. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.