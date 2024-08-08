Play Brightcove video

A Bristol youth club made famous around the world by Banksy could be forced to close due to a lack of funds.

Broad Plain and Riverside Youth Project in Easton has been running for 130 years and has plenty of high profile alumni - including Banksy himself.

The club has been run by Dennis Stinchcombe for almost 50 years. He says he is now "terrified" that it might close.

He blames high fuel prices and a cut in government funding.

He told ITV News: "What a loss of an amazing resource for the young people and this community. Because without it, they haven't got much going down here at all.

"What is sad is if you lose it - we're 130 years old at the moment. Broad Plain has always been open. Never shut. And here we are, 130 years later, terrified that we might go."

The club made headlines when Banksy created his 'Mobile Lovers' mural on a boarded-ip door next to the club. With Banksy's permission, the mural was sold for £400,000 - protecting the project's future for many years to come.

Banksy helped save the club with 'Mobile Lovers.' Credit: MOBILELOVERS_ITVNEWS_080824

Mr Stinchcombe says the club has been teetering on the edge of survival for years and that money has now run dry.

He says that in recent years the club has lost three live events and government funding for special educational needs, amounting to more than £100,000. Its electricity bill is now more than £2,000 per month.

Dennis has made all his staff redundant - including his wife. And he says unless he gets "another Banksy" or a gift from a benefactor, the club will have to close after 130 years.

"I'm now at the stage where Callum, whose been here since he was eight years of age and has ended up being a full-time youth worker, he leaves at the end of the month which is incredibly sad.

"But it's because we can't afford to pay him any more."

Broad Plain members 1980s Credit: BROADPLAINRUGBY_BROADPLAIN_080824

Broad Plain is more than a youth club - it supports many people in the community including the older generation.

When we went, the club was hosting its weekly boxing workshop for people with Parkinson's.

Jane Emery, a grandmother from Bristol, said: "When you come here you can forget you've got Parkinson's. I don't know anywhere else that they do this."

Steve Prosser added: "Sometimes if you're not feeling good, often by the time you walk out the door you feel much more in control of your symptoms."

Mr Stinchcombe said he had no idea where he was going to get the money he needs from.

He said: "If all the past members who've been through here - and I'm talking thousands - if they put in a fiver each, wow wouldn't we be lucky and we'd survive, no problem at all."