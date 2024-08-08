Faith leaders in Bristol have praised the thousands of people who gathered in the Old Market area of the city in a stand against racism.

Representatives from religious groups across the city issued a joint statement condemning racism and religious hate after the wave of violence that happened in towns and cities across the UK.

They also praised those who have stood up to right-wing groups in Bristol in the past week, including at a 2,000-strong gathering in Old Market on Wednesday 7 August.

The statement was put out by: The Rt Revd Vivienne Faull, the Bishop of Bristol; Adeela Shafi, Bristol Muslim Strategic Leadership Group; Amal Ali and Sedef Ahmad, Muslim representatives from Bristol Inter-Faith Group; Carol Simmons from Bristol Hebrew Congregation; Gen Kelsang Lamchen who is Resident Teacher at Amitabha Kadampa Buddhist Centre; George Mazidian, the Bahai representative on Bristol Inter-Faith Group; Javinder Singh, the Sikh representative from Bristol Inter-Faith Group; and Mohamed El Sharif of Muslis4Bristol.

In it, they said they are "shocked and saddened by the violence and harassment that has taken place in Bristol and the rest of the UK".

"We stand united in our condemnation of the actions of extremist groups. There is no place in our city for racism, anti-Muslim hate or violence against asylum seekers and refugees," they added.

'Hope not hate' - anti racism demonstrators speak out

They said they are committed to "peace, compassion and justice" and to building a city "marked by love, compassion, and hope".

The statement continues: "As a community, we were horrified by the scenes that unfolded last Saturday at Castle Park, outside the Mercure Hotel in Redcliffe and across other parts of Bristol.

"We stand in solidarity with the people who locked arms at the entrance to the hotel to protect the asylum seekers and refugees from violence. We stand together with thousands of people who gathered yesterday in Old Market to send a clear message that extremism is not welcome in our city.

"These hate-filled acts of racism and intimidation towards Muslim and refugee and asylum seeker communities are a direct affront to the core values of love, compassion, justice, and the inherent dignity of every human being, that we uphold as a City of Sanctuary.

"In our rejection of hate and in our shared humanity and faith, we are united in solidarity with each other and in solidarity with the most vulnerable in our society.

"We stand united with people of every ethnicity, race and creed. We share the belief that there is one race, the human race. We stand united with asylum seekers and refugees, as those who are among the most vulnerable in our land.

Thousands of people gathered in Old Market in Bristol following rumours of a right-wing protest. The rally remained peaceful. Credit: PA

"Each of our communities and faiths emphasises this duty of care and service through which we discover the beautiful gift that strangers and newcomers are to us.

"In the face of it all, we stand firm together as the city of Bristol in all its diversity to reaffirm our commitment to a community where everyone can live free from fear and discrimination, as we look ahead with hope towards working together to heal the wounds of the past.

"We will overcome the forces that seek to divide us and we will continue to build a city marked by love, compassion, and hope."