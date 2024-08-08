Irreplaceable war medals have been stolen from the home of a 101-year-old widow in Cheltenham.

Betty Rout was woken by the burglars who gained entry to her home some time between 10pm and midnight on Friday 28 June. Police are now appealing for information.

Mrs Rout said she was in her bedroom when she saw two men walking from her kitchen and out of her front door, carrying her belongings.

They stole a safe containing six medals and uniform patches awarded to Betty’s late husband Stephen Rout during the Second World War.

Several handbags, purses and documents were also taken.

Stephen served in the Royal Army Service Corps before the war, rising to the rank of Sergeant Major and continuing throughout the conflict until he was demobilised in 1947.

He was awarded medals for his service in Palestine, Africa and Italy and was also mentioned in dispatches for distinguished service in July 1945.

Betty’s son Robin Rout said: "Even though my mother is now 101, she is determined to stay in her own home and remain as independent as she can.

“Through the support of family, wonderful carers, and local authorities she has been able to do so up until now.

“It would be a tragedy if such a callous invasion of her privacy, and the theft of memories that can never be replaced did anything to compromise her ambition.”

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the burglary or the whereabouts of the medals to come forward.