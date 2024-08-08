A man involved in a moped crash in Swindon has died in hospital, a week on.

Emergency services were called to the collision - involving a moped and a parked car - on Butterworth Street in the early hours of Thursday 1 August.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, where he later died.

Emergency services have confirmed he suffered a medical episode before the crash, which has been recorded as the cause of death.

His next of kin have been informed.

Wiltshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as it had contact with the moped rider just before the crash.

The IOPC has since determined that an investigation was not necessary, and the case has been returned to Wiltshire Police.

Police have clarified what happened. Roads Policing Lead Investigator T/DC Williams said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the man’s family at this tragic time.

“We understand the public concern into this incident and as a matter of protocol we made a mandatory referral to the IOPC due to police contact with the moped rider before the collision occurred.

“It is important to clarify what ‘police contact’ means here.

“The moped came to the attention of one of our marked Roads Policing vehicles in Park Lane, which then followed the moped into Church Place. The moped then turned right down a pedestrian entrance into GWR Park and was lost to sight.

“At no point were blue emergency lights illuminated.

“Officers then drove to the Park Lane/Faringdon Road roundabout and got out on foot to search the park.

“Sadly, a few minutes later, we received a report from a member of the public that the moped had been involved in a collision with a parked vehicle in Butterworth Street.

“Officers attended the scene, and a cordon was set up to allow for medical aid to be provided and collision enquiries to be carried out.

“As is protocol, the incident was referred to the IOPC, which determined that the investigation into the collision could be carried out by Wiltshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team.

“Following the update on the man’s cause of death, our investigation will be closed down.

“Again, I wish to pass on my condolences to the victim’s family at this tragic time."