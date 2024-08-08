Man jailed for 16 months after burgling Tesco as violence flared in Plymouth

Play Brightcove video

Watch as man breaks into Tesco as violence flares on Plymouth's streets

A man who saw violence breaking out in Plymouth as an opportunity to commit burglary has been jailed for 16 months.

Guy Sullivan, previously of New George Street, broke into the Tesco on Cobourg Street on the evening of Monday 5 August.

During this time, there was violence on the streets of Plymouth as two groups clashed.

CCTV from Devon and Cornwall Police shows Sullivan smashing the glass door, climbing through, and then stealing bottles of alcohol from behind the counter.

He pleaded guilty to and was sentenced for one count of burglary.

The judge Robert Longford jailed the 43-year-old for 16 months, saying he'd taken advantage of public disorder in the city centre to carry out the burglary.

Following the sentencing, he was charged with three offences linked to the disorder on Monday night - possession of an offensive weapon, theft from a person and violent disorder.

He is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court to face those charges at 10am on Friday 9 August.