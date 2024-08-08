One of the country's most wanted men, who was arrested in Morocco after being on the run for four years, has been brought back to Britain.

Alex Male, 32 and from Weston-super-Mare, was detained by police in Morocco on suspicion of entering the country illegally by using fake documents.

He has remained in custody in Morocco since his arrest and arrived back in the UK on Wednesday 7 August, escorted by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Male was added to the NCA’s Most Wanted appeal in January 2022 after he went on the run following his arrest by the South West Regional Crime Unit in June 2020.

He is accused of conspiracy to supply cocaine and ketamine, money laundering and conspiracy to acquire a firearm.

Male appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 August, and has been remanded into custody.

He will next appear at Exeter Crown Court on 5 September.

David Hucker, NCA International regional head of operations, said: "The arrest of Alex Male shows that no matter how fugitives try to evade UK law enforcement, we will always catch up with them.

“I’d like to thank our DGSN partners in Morocco for their tenacious work in locating and arresting Male.

"Fugitives who think they can go on the run and stay under the radar should never stop looking over their shoulders, as we and our international partners will always be looking for them."

Det Supt Tina Robinson, head of South West Regional Organised Crime Unit , said: “We’re glad to see Alex Male back in the UK where he can finally face the serious charges against him.

"He has tried to avoid this since going on the run four years ago, but his attempts have ultimately proved unsuccessful thanks to work with our partners both in the UK and internationally."