Three men have been jailed for a total of six and a half years for their part in the violent demonstrations in Plymouth city centre on Monday 5 August.

During the violence rocks and bottles were thrown, police were injured and several members of the public were hurt.

The three defendants, who all admitted violent disorder, were all given jail sentences at Plymouth Crown Court.

Daniel McGuire, 45, of Crescent Avenue in Plymouth, was jailed for two years and two months.

Michael Williams, aged 51, of Blacklands Close in Sparkwell, was jailed for two years and eight months.

Lucas Ormond Skeaping, 29, of Warran Lane in Tavistock, was jailed for 18 months.

Play Brightcove video

The court heard McGuire was "pushing" and "spitting" at officers with riot shields and would not leave when asked to, as this video shows.

Williams was witnessed kicking another man outside the Poundland store, with the judge describing his behaviour as "violent thuggery".

Skeaping was on the other side of the protests and was in court after pushing a 17-year-old from their bike.

He had a Go-Pro camera on him at the time and police found recordings of him on it throwing a rock and a bottle of Coke.

In sentencing, His Honour Judge Robert Linford said to McGuire and Williams: “When I look at the pages and pages of previous convictions for you both for fighting, burgling, stealing other people’s property, you have no right casting judgement on other people coming to our country.”

A health centre was forced to close and in a letter to the judge, the doctors said they had been more afraid for their safety just doing their jobs on the night of the protest, than they had about getting a deadly disease during the covid pandemic.

A police officer told the court said he had never seen anything like it in all his career and that communities had felt tension, fear and anxiety that they would be targeted.

Victoria Cook, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS South West, said: “The substantial sentences handed down today should send a chilling message to those arrested, those sat in cells ahead of their court hearing and those still waiting for a knock from the police.

“Within 72 hours, these offenders have been charged, convicted and jailed, underlining the Crown Prosecution Service’s commitment to swift justice and ensuring those involved in disorder are given the strongest possible penalties.

“We continue to work at pace with our partners across the criminal justice system to ensure anyone sewing chaos in their communities face the consequences of their actions.”