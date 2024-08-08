Two teenagers have been killed and two others are in critical condition after a crash near Exeter.

The crash involved one car - a silver Peugeot 107 - and happened at around 1.20am on Thursday 8 August.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old boy, died at the scene alongside a 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car.

Two other passengers - a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl - are in a critical condition.

A 16-year-old passenger also sustained minor injuries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information following the incident on a back road at Haldon, near Exeter Racecourse.

Sergeant Phil Brown from Devon and Cornwall Police's serious collisions investigation team said: “Our thoughts are with the families following this tragic incident.

“We understand the community will be concerned about this incident involving young members of our community. I wish to reassure the public that specialist officers are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision and would particularly like to speak to any witnesses who we have not yet spoken to.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 49 of 08/08/2024.”