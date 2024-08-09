Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Meet the man behind the famous night glow

The stunning spectacle of dozens of hot air balloons lighting up against the dark sky in Bristol is one of the most memorable sights at the Balloon Fiesta.

But the spectacular night glow display which sees the balloons glow up in sync with music is all down to the leadership of one man, Ian Martin.

Ian has been flying hot air balloons for 36 years, a job that’s taken him all over the world.

For the last 16 years he’s been in charge of one special element of the Bristol Balloon Fiesta - the night glow.

“I always felt that way back, we weren’t doing the night glow in the way I thought we should", he said, speaking to ITV News.

A balloon flying above Bristol earlier this week as part of the fiesta's launch. Credit: PA

“I felt that everything should be choreographed. It just didn’t flow before.

“What I wanted was to take it to another level, I wanted it to be a spectacle rather than just a night glow.

“I wanted to make sure the public enjoyed it, that they were involved in it, that the balloonist enjoyed it.

“I wanted the balloons to dance to the music. I listen to the music and then think about how I want the balloons to look.”

Ian said he took inspiration from night glows all over the world, as well the the New Years’ Eve show in London.

He’s quite the balloon DJ, mixing the music and ensuring the soundtrack matches the atmosphere and variety of balloons.

“We mix the music so that it’s a musical experience.”

The finished result is a 28-minute show choreographed down to the second.

Talking about how his ballooning career started, Ian revealed he’s actually scared of heights.

“I always think you’re afraid of falling, not the height. In the balloon basket it’s unreal, you feel safer.

“The first time I went up I did get a funny feeling, but it was crazy and I got used to it.

“I never look straight down, I always look out across the horizon

“Everything is toy-town down there, it’s unreal.”

The 46th fiesta will still include two Night Glows on Friday and Saturday evenings. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Despite being 2,500 flights in, Ian’s passion is apparent.

“I’ve always loved music and love the science of ballooning. It’s my way of entertaining.

“When it’s all over I have a tear in my eye. I feel relieved, elated, and excited.”

The nightglow takes place at 9pm on Friday 9 August and Saturday 10 August.

“Listen to the music, watch the balloons, try to see the music through what the balloons are doing", he said.

“Come and see the sky light up.”