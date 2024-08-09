Two more men have been arrested in connection with protests which turned violent in Bristol over the weekend.

Hundreds of far-right protesters and a counter-protest group gathered for two demonstrations near Castle Park on Saturday 3 August.

Avon and Somerset Police said nineteen people have now been arrested in connection with the incident.

The latest people to be arrested were two men in their 40s, who are being held on suspicion of causing violent disorder in the city.

Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres described the events on Saturday night as "shameful."

Three men have so far been charged in relation to Saturday's unrest and are due in court next month.

Violence broke out after clashes between protesters at Castle Park on Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police said twelve suspects have been released on conditional bail, one has received a conditional police caution and the other has been released with no further action.

Tensions have been high across England over the last week, following the deaths of three young girls who were killed in a knife attack in Southport on Monday 29 July.

Reflecting on a peaceful anti-racism demonstration in Bristol on Wednesday 7 August, Supt Runacres said: “The behaviour we witnessed in Bristol last night stands in stark contrast to the completely shameful events of Saturday.

"Our work to identify and bring to justice those responsible for that violent disorder is continuing and these two arrests will not be the last.

He added: “As we have shown, we will always facilitate peaceful protest, but what we won’t facilitate is the acts of criminality we saw last weekend.”

One person was arrested during the demonstration in Bristol on Wednesday on suspicion of criminal damage to property. He remains in police custody.