CCTV footage shows the moment a man threw a brick at TKMaxx in Plymouth

Three more people have been sentenced after a week of violence and unrest across the West Country.

A pair of men have pleaded guilty to violent disorder after widespread unrest in Bristol on Saturday.

Mark Bowen, 40, of no fixed abode, and Daniel Russell, 47, of Redfield, appeared separately before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday 8 August.

Both admitted the single charge against them and were remanded in custody ahead of their sentencing hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 14 August.

The court heard how Mr Bowen told officers when he was arrested “I didn’t even know what was going on, I don’t have social media, I was just a drunk idiot.”

Judge Lynne Matthews said to Mr Russell: "You will appear for your day of reckoning at Bristol Crown Court."

It follows clashes between anti-immigration demonstrators and counter-protesters on Saturday.

Rumours circulated of a second right-wing protest on Wednesday, but instead thousands of anti racism protestors flooded the streets of Bristol in a peaceful rally.

Disorder in Plymouth

A vandal who caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to a high street store has been jailed four days after violent disorder broke out in Plymouth City Centre.

Justin Crimp, 49, was identified after footage clearly showed him at the front of the disorder, and then throwing rocks and smashing the door of the TK Maxx store on Royal Parade.

He pleaded guilty to committing violent disorder and criminal damage and was jailed for 32 months at Plymouth Crown Court today.

Crimp, of Palace Street, Plymouth, was involved in unruly scenes on Monday and was responsible for causing damage to property valued over £5000.

He was arrested at his home address on Wednesday 7 August 2024 after footage gathered by Devon & Cornwall Police was used to identify Crimp. Charges were authorised at 3.30am on 8 August 2024, by CPS Direct.

Victoria Cook, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the South West, said: “Justin Crimp acted disgracefully during the collective disorder in Plymouth on Monday. By involving himself in the unrest and causing destruction to a high street store, he has showed an utter disregard for his community.

“Hundreds of prosecutors have been working around the clock across the Crown Prosecution Service, making rapid charging decisions so that suspects can be brought before the courts without delay.

“The appalling scenes we saw in Plymouth this week will not be tolerated. I hope these convictions send a clear message: those who engage in criminality in our communities will not escape justice.”