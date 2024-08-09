Meet the father and son who make Bristol ballooning a family affair

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Richard Payne spoke to balloonist Nick about his dream job.

For all balloon enthusiasts, Nick Dunnington probably has their dream job.

He has been a pilot for the past 12 years, travelling the world flying balloons for all sorts of people.

"People are very jealous when they see I do my hobby for my job," Nick said.

"But it is an ad-hoc existence and you have to just go with the flow, be that first thing in the morning, last thing in the evening, Monday or Sundays. I couldn't go back to a proper job, though.

"It is a lot of fun. 99% of the time when you're out doing your work it's beautiful weather and you get to meet all sorts of people all over the world."

Nick, from Somerset, has notched up some 2,000 flight hours during 12 years of flying while his son Cam is only a couple of years into his career at, appropriately enough, Cameron Balloons, in Bristol.

"I'm a rigger and inspector, so I fit all of the lines inside a balloon which control it when flying," the 21-year-old said. "I also look at each panel, making sure everything is sown down correctly.

"It is a responsibility. I'm not on my own but it's got to be right every time."It's no surprise balloons fill their lives given Nick's parents were pioneers of the pastime.

Phil, who died in 2021, was a director at Cameron Balloons for 20 years while Allie still flies around the globe.Artist Jenny Urquhart can relate to the Dunningtons passion for balloons. They feature in almost every piece of art she creates and it's proved a clever marketing ploy given the city's equally insatiable appetite.

Jenny Urquhart features balloons in all of her art. Credit: ITV News

"I started doing landscapes with balloons in them and they seemed really popular," she said.

"I reckon I must have 300 to 400. I'm obsessed. I've done playing cards, jigsaws, coasters, placemats.

"Bristol's such a great city that seems to be proud to be known for its hot air balloons, so I celebrate that in my work."Liam Whitelock's passion began as a teenager and he's now training to be a pilot. When he's not flying a balloon, he is part of a Bristol group collecting them.

Liam Whitelock is hoping to fly a hot air balloon from the fiesta for the first time this year. Credit: ITV News

Bristol Balloon Collectors have snapped up about 70 of them including some of the most popular special shapes like Rupert, Thomas the Tank Engine, Action Man and the Michelin Man.

"It goes back to 2014 when I was 14 years old," he says. "I was desperate for an envelope to practice inflations on because I wanted to train when I was younger, but it's gone on a bit."Liam's never missed the Bristol Balloon Fiesta, having grown up in the city. But this one will be extra special as, weather permitting, he will be flying his own balloon out of the arena.

Now showing their age, the original shapes are confined to the ground but that's where the public will be able to get up close to them.

"People love seeing Rupert, that's the one they all want to see," he adds. "People think 'it's an old balloon I'll throw it away' but we'll take it on and give it a second life."