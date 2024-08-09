The second mass ascent of Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2024 has been called off.

It comes after the early-morning mass ascent - the first of this year's fiesta - also failed to launch due to high winds.

But the first day of the fiesta has been a huge success, with hundreds of people making their way to Ashton Court to enjoy a sun-filled day of ballooning fun.

Mass ascents are planned for 6am and 6pm each day for the duration of the fiesta - but the weather conditions must be just right for hot air balloons to fly. If there is too much wind, the wind blowing in the wrong direction, it's too hot, or raining then it is unlikely balloons will be able to fly.

The decision on whether it's safe is made by the fiesta's specialist flight team and is announced in the arena with a puff of either green smoke - for go - or red smoke if the conditions are too unsafe.

People at Ashton Court were disappointed to see red smoke today, but perhaps not surprised due to the obviously windy conditions.

The rest of the day has seen plenty of action in arena, including the British National Hot Air Balloon Championships, tethered balloons on display, children's entertainment, an inflation race and much more.

The site is expected to get even busier throughout the evening as people prepare for the first of two night glows at 9pm.