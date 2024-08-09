A teenage athlete has made a miraculous recovery after she was left paralysed from a freak accident.

Paulina Gores, 15, from Germany was visiting Somerset for a trampoline gymnastics camp last year, when she attempted a double forward somersault and landed on her head.

The fall fractured and dislocated her cervical spine and she was flown to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

Neurosurgeons performed emergency surgery on Paulina's spine, securing the damaged vertebrae in place using titanium plates, screws, and a cage prosthesis.

Most people with a similar injury, a fracture dislocation between the C5 and C6 vertebrae, are often left with permanent damage and lifelong disability- but Paulina was taking her first steps just weeks after her operation.

Paulina's spinal fracture and dislocation Credit: NHS University Hospitals Bristol and Weston

The following day she was already starting to feel sensation in her left arm and just days later in her left leg.

After a week and a half in Bristol, Paulina was well enough to return to Germany- where she had further treatment and rehabilitation.

Six months after the accident, she returned to running and is now back training for a half marathon.

Paulina said: “I am grateful for all the support I have received in Bristol and in Germany. I can lead a normal life. I was able to take steps, walk up and down stairs and even run a little bit while in the rehab centre.

Play Brightcove video

Paulina Gores has set herself the goal of running a half marathon post-injury

"I had set myself the goal of running a half marathon last year, as I have always been a runner, and that is still a goal for me despite everything I’ve been through.”

Paediatric Neurosurgeon Mike Carter, who performed that very first operation at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, said: “Paulina has come on leaps and bounds, quite literally. She has kept us up to date with her progress via email and has sent us videos of her remarkable rehabilitation.

“Paulina’s case shows just how important it is that all parts of a trauma service work well together. In this case she was stabilised, transferred, imaged, and operated on all within a matter of hours from the injury.

“Also, it shows the importance of getting underway with your rehabilitation as soon as possible. Paulina’s calm attitude and stoicism, even when she was first brought to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, has been so impressive. She’s pretty tough.