Early morning ascent on Saturday of Bristol Balloon Fiesta 2024 confirmed

The early morning mass ascent on day two of this year's Bristol Balloon Fiesta has been confirmed

It is the first mass ascent of the fiesta after high winds on Friday stopped balloons taking to the skies.

Mass ascents are planned for 6am and 6pm each day for the duration of the fiesta - which started on Friday 9 August and ends on Sunday 11 August.

But the weather conditions must be just right for hot air balloons to fly - including low wind.

The decision on whether it's safe is made by the fiesta's specialist flight team at 6am and 7pm each day and is announced in the arena with a puff of either green smoke - for go - or red smoke if the conditions are too unsafe to fly.