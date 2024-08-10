Several "beloved classics" have made an appearance at Ashton Court for the 46th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

Slick the Dragon, Wallace and Gromit's Moon Rocket and Daisy the Cow were among the balloon characters which took off during the early morning ascent on Saturday 10 August.

Many other special shapes were inflated after the mass ascent, including the Maxwell House Coffee Jar, the J&B Whisky Bottle, and Astro the Alien.

Thomas the Tank Engine, a huge balloon built by Cameron Balloons which first took to the skies in the nineties, was also tethered in the arena.

Organisers said at least 14 "uniquely shaped" hot air balloons are expected to make an appearance during the event, which runs from Friday 9 August to Sunday 11 August.

Thousands of people have travelled to Bristol for the three-day fiesta, which is Europe's largest ballooning event.

One festival-goer told ITV News West Country: "I've mainly come here today to see the historic balloons.

"They remind me of my childhood back in the eighties and nineties. I've always loved seeing them, so it's just a big nostalgia trip for me today," he added.

The organisers said other "beloved classics" to look out for over the weekend include Rupert the Bear, Michelin Man and the Orange.

Action Man, regarded by balloonists as one of the greatest balloons ever built, is also due to make an appearance.

Slick the Dragon was among the 'unique' balloons which took off for Saturday's morning ascent.

The Maxwell House Coffee Jar last flew at the fiesta in 1995.

Wallace & Gromit’s Moon Rocket is operated by Exclusive Ballooning on behalf of The Grand Appeal.