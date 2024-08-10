People have been injured with some requiring hospital treatment following a crowd surge at music festival, police have said.

The incident happened at Boardmasters music festival in Cornwall on Friday 9 August.

Around 58,000 people have packed onto the clifftop site in Newquay for the five-day festival, which is being headlined by Chase & Status, Sam Fender and Stormzy.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a "small number" of people were taken to hospital to be checked over, but none of the injuries were considered serious.

Officers added it was an "isolated incident" with the festival continuing, although organisers said a planned set by DJ and producer Sammy Virji had to be cancelled.

Organisers said keeping people safe is their "number one priority." Credit: Boardmasters

One woman who was caught up in the crowd surge, described the experience as "terrifying."

She told the PA News Agency: “When we went in, it wasn’t too bad but it started getting very, very crowded so we tried to move out. We couldn’t get out as there were still so many people streaming in."

“My daughter and I got crushed against the barriers so I heaved her up and over a barrier and then pulled myself out,” she added.

In posts responding to concerned parents on X, the festival organisers said safety is their "number one priority."

Boardmasters said: “Sammy Virji’s set was cancelled this evening to allow our on-site teams to respond to a crowd surge.

"No serious injuries have been reported and our pit and medical teams responded immediately to assist those involved.

They added: "We thank Sammy and our audience for their understanding. All other stages have been unaffected and performances continue as planned.”

DJ Sammy Virji said he was “gutted” about his set being cancelled but that “safety should always come first”.

In a post on his Instagram, he said: “I’m incredibly gutted about the stage cancellation for Boardmasters.

"Whilst I’m absolutely honoured at the amount of people who turned up, crowd surges can be very serious and safety should always come first.

"The stoppage was completely out of my hands and hope you all understand the festival needed to prioritise everyone’s wellbeing. Hopefully catch you all soon at another set.”