Early morning ascent on Sunday of Bristol Balloon Fiesta 2024 confirmed

The final early morning mass ascent of this year's Bristol Balloon Fiesta has been confirmed.

The 2024 fiesta has been blessed with sunshine this year, seening thousands of people flock to Ashton Court for the event.

It has been the first year the fiesta has run for three days, instead of four - but there's still been plenty of fun an excitement across the weekend.

Mass ascents are always planned for 6am and 6pm on each day of the fiesta, but are very much weather dependent.

The decision on whether it's safe for balloons to take off is made by a specialist flight team and is announced with a smoke canon in the main arena. Green smoke signals go, while red means that it's unsafe to fly.

This morning people on site at Ashton Court were delighted when the announcement was made.

It marks the third mass ascent of this year's fiesta and follows two successful night glows.