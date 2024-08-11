Final mass ascent of Bristol Balloon Fiesta 2024 cancelled on Sunday

The final mass ascent of Bristol Balloon Fiesta 2024 has been cancelled.

The final day of this year's fiesta has seen plenty of balloons on display, stunt teams perform in the main arena and an inflation race.

There were two mass ascents planned on the Sunday of this year's fiesta - one at 6am and on at 6pm.

The 6am mass ascent took off successfully but with a combination of free flying by experienced pilots and a tether show from the rest due to wind conditions.

P unters were hoping to get a final mass take-off this evening.

The decision on whether balloons can fly is always made relatively last-minute, as the weather conditions have such a big impact on flying. If the wind is too strong, temperatures are too high or the heavens open, sadly it means the balloons cannot fly.

Announcing whether the final mass ascent of the 2024 fiesta would happen, organisers said: " Unfortunately Bristol, we will not be able to take to the skies this evening."The wind has really picked up, and is heading towards Avonmouth. When the wind speeds were slow this morning, we could manage but with the speeds now it would take our balloonists into the channel!

"We hope you agree that these incredible teams have put on an incredible show this weekend, so as some teams make their way into the arena to attempt to tether please greet them with a huge round of applause."