Four people have been arrested in Yeovil as protesters gathered in the town on Saturday evening (August 10).

Despite arrests being made, police say the protest was small and "no incidents of disorder occurred."

Police had more than 200 officers were on standby after locals shared concerns that violent demonstrations might take place, as seen in other parts of the country - including Bristol - in recent days.

A dispersal order and advanced stop and search powers were put in place.

Fourteen people were searched, while six were directed away from the area.

Four people were arrested for offences including a racially aggravated public order offence and possession of a knife.

Police carried out 14 stop and searches Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Supt Lisa Simpson said: “We recognised the very real concerns many in the community had and put this operation in place to ensure people in Yeovil were safe and felt safe.

“Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team had been speaking to community and faith leaders as well as local business in recent days to let them know about our plans and to provide them with reassurance.

“From around 7pm a relatively small peaceful protest took place in the grounds of St John’s Church and this lasted for a couple of hours.

“A number of people did cause officers concern and they subsequently took swift action using the enhanced powers available to them.“