Police have shared photos of 11 people they are trying to trace after two groups of protesters clashed in Plymouth on Monday (August 5).

Protests turned violent, with multiple police officers and members of the public sustaining injuries.

The force has promised that those involved in disorder would be "dealt with robustly".

Over the last week, five people have been jailed for a number of riot-related offences, including burglary and violent disorder.

Devon and Cornwall Police have shared pictures of people they would like to speak to in connection with the disorder. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon & Cornwall Police said yesterday (August 10) that they had arrested three more people as they continued their investigation into Monday night's violence.

An earlier CCTV appeal had helped them to identify "several" individuals that they believed could help them with their enquiries.

They have now released imaged of 11 people they would still like to speak to.

Police ask that if you recognise anyone to get in touch with them via their online reporting page quoting 'Operation Hawksbill'.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.