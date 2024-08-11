Credit: Twenty people have now been arrested and eight have been charged in relation to the disorder.

Three more men have been charged and named after the violent disorder in Bristol last Saturday.

Appearing at Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Saturday 10 August), Cassius Adamson, 19, of Bristol, Zak Baker, 29, of no fixed address, and Dominic Capaldi, 34, of Bristol, were charged with one count each of violent disorder.

Baker was also charged with possessing a Class B drug (cannabis).

They were remanded into custody and will appear at Bristol Crown Court at a later date.

In total, 20 people have been arrested in connection with the violent disorder on 3 August.

Last night’s charges mean eight have now been charged with offences and appeared in court.

Enquiries remain ongoing in relation to the other 12 people arrested.

A 40-year-old man has also been charged with causing criminal damage to a police vehicle during a demonstration in the Old Market area of Bristol on Wednesday 7 August.

Ardel Shapalang is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday (12 August). He remains on conditional bail until then.