A 16-year old surfer from Cornwall has won two titles at the Boardmasters Open surf contest in Newquay, calling it 'the biggest win of his life'.

Lukas Skinner from Perranporth took first place in the Junior Open and BYD Pro shortboard finals at Fistral Beach on Sunday 12 August.

The Boardmasters Open sees the best of British and international surfers go head to head in the country's biggest surf competition, with the BYD Pro kicking off the European Qualifying Series season.

Speaking to ITV News, Lukas said: "To be on the top of the rankings going into the second round is really big, because you go on to the challenger and then the world tour.

"So it's a big one, because it's one step closer. It's just nice to start the year off with a win, and it's my biggest win of my life I think, and I've been waiting all year for a big result like that."

Lukas Skinner with dad Ben Skinner Credit: ITV News

Lukas' Dad, legendary Cornish longboarder Ben Skinner also placed third in the men's Wild West Jerky Longboard Pro contest.Ben was gracious and cracked a joke over placing lower on the podium than his son.

Speaking to ITV News, he said: "To be honest, I'm kind of always the bridesmaid, never the bride at the moment!

"But I'm third on the world tour, I've qualified for the world final, I'm going for a world title this year and that's all good.

"I'm happy just to be here and to have witnessed the crowd and family and friends and everyone around the beach, it was some of the best moments I've ever had."

Lauren Sandland collects her trophy Credit: ITV News

Also winning a title on her home turf was 18 year old Lauren Sandland from Crantock, who won the final in the girls Junior Open contest.

The teenager is a rising star in the surfing world, winning the British Women's Surfing Championship in October 2023.

Several French surfers also dominated the top spots at Boardmasters, with 13-year-old Tya Zebrowski winning the BYD Pro women's open title. I

n the Longboard Pro contest, Edouard Delpero took the men's title, and Alice Lemoigne won the women's division.