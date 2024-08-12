A Weymouth couple say their lives are being ruined due to a change in car park ownership.

Margaret Jones and Peter Lee live in Park Street and for 14 years have paid £300 a year for a space in Dorset Council's Park Street car park.

Peter, 88, is disabled so has a blue badge when it comes to parking.

Margaret said this arrangement “worked perfectly”.

In February everything changed when they were told residential permits were being removed from the car park because an agent was taking control of it.

Margaret and Peter say they were given less than two months to find alternative parking.

Margaret said: “All the other options we were given wouldn’t work though. On-street parking isn’t an option because there’s no space.

“Whenever we go out with a car we don’t have a space to come back to, any time or day.

“They haven’t got enough space for residents, nevermind visitors.”

Now months on, the couple has had to completely change their way of life.

Margaret said: “We used to go out for lunch, go shopping together, and meet friends. Now we’ve not been out once since March.

“We have to pay £22 for a taxi to hospital appointments, I’m using public transport to do the shopping, it’s ruined our lives.

“It’s the stress that’s bothering us so much, it’s not fair.”

Margaret said she’s been fighting to get a resolution for months.

“There’s no empathy, no compassion. The councillor said they will see to it, but nothing is happening.

“I’ll do anything it takes to get that space back in the car park.

“The irony is the car park is always empty now because it’s so expensive.

“I will not give up though, something has to be done.”

ITV News West Country has contacted Dorset Council for a comment.