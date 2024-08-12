Play Brightcove video

A grandfather from Bristol says he feels lucky to have had cancer because it made him give up work and travel the world in his van.

Anthony George, who is now 74, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2012 and was told it had spread to his brain.

He was given just three months to live - but he had a surprising reaction.

Anthony, who goes by Tony, said: "It was a bit daunting at first but I thought, best get on with it because you've just got to, haven't you?"

Tony underwent six months of chemotherapy and 20 sessions of radiotherapy at Southmead Hospital and then had to have surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Tony and his van drove as far as Uluru in Australia. Credit: SWNS

The road sign maker decided to give up work and bought a Ford Transit van for £1,000.

He converted it into a camper van and has spent the last 12 years - and his life savings - driving around the globe with breaks while he returned to Bristol for treatments.

He has shipped his van all over the world with trips to Canada, America, Malaysia and Australia. He has also driven from the UK to the Arctic Circle and back.

He has been joined by friends on his trips but has remained at the wheel throughout.

Tony also used his van to collect 30 cheeses from 20 different countries for Wallace and Gromit's Grand Appeal.

Tony's trusty van has taken him from Land's End to John O'Groats and well beyond. Credit: SWNS

He has of course also done the route from Land's End to John O'Groats.

He is not quite sure how to describe his experience. He said: "I'm not sure what it is but it's an adventure, isn't it? What do they say? Travel broadens the mind."

Over the years he has had three operations to remove brain tumours but he says he is all clear at the moment and credits his cancer with him changing his life for the better.

He said: "Honestly I don't regret the diagnosis at all - it forced me to stop working which freed me up to do better things with my life, like all this travelling.

"Actually I think I've been very lucky. Otherwise I think I'd just have kept on working."

'Van Man' Tony cannot wait to be back on his travels. Credit: SWNS

He is currently recovering from a stroke he had in February in which he lost the use of his right hand side but is determined to get back out on the road.

Tony said: "I've got to recover from the stroke first. I don't know how long that's going to take but if I don't recover from it then I'll just convert the van to hand controls and do it anyway.

"I'm trying to get to Japan but because I can't go through Russia now I've got to drive the long way round."