Watch moment Guy Sullivan takes officer's baton and runs

A man who grabbed a police officer’s baton and ran off with it during disorder in Plymouth has been jailed for three years.

Guy Sullivan, 43, admitted a charge of violent disorder relating to the incident during protests in the Devon city on 5 August.

Plymouth Crown Court heard the lone officer was up against a grass verge and was using his baton to strike forward in a bid to push back protesters around him.

Sullivan, of New George Street, Plymouth, then came behind the officer and grabbed the baton out of his hands.

The officer was pulled to the ground and attacked by other protesters as onlookers filmed and shouted “get him”, “do him” and “let him have it”.

Judge Robert Linford told Sullivan: “You ran up behind PC Hannaford, who was doing what he could to try to keep the mob, because that’s what they were, at bay.

“You took his baton and made off with it. As a direct consequence of that, PC Hannaford, who has been a police officer for a very long period of time, was taken to the ground and beaten.

“He curled himself into a ball while these people set upon him.

“He must have been terrified, not withstanding his years of experience. He says so close to his retirement this incident has left a sour taste.

“You played your part in that mob violence. The courts are going to come down hard on people who are part of that widespread disorder.”

The judge jailed Sullivan for 26 months for the violent disorder.

Last week, Sullivan received a 16-month prison sentence for smashing into a Tesco Express store during the protests and stealing £281 worth of alcohol.

Judge Linford reduced that sentence to 10 months, which Sullivan will serve after the 26-month sentence for violent disorder.

Watch as Sullivan smashes into Tesco store

Prosecuting, Lewis Aldous said the officer “ended up on the floor and sustained injuries to his head”, but was not seriously hurt.

He told the court that the police baton was later recovered from the home of another defendant charged in relation to the protest.

Representing Sullivan, Christopher Cuddihee said his client had “blundered into the situation” and did not look back to see the officer being attacked.

“He was drunk that evening, stumbling around, and stumbled into this disorder,” Mr Cuddihee said.

“He has never been political in his life. Unfortunately, he has inserted himself into this very serious incident in a very unhelpful and potentially dangerous way.”

A letter written by Sullivan, apologising to the police, was read to the court.

The defendant has 37 previous convictions for 108 offences.

He wrote: “To all the officers that this concerns, I would like to start by saying how sorry I am for the stupid act I did on the day in question.”

Sullivan wrote that he had previously suffered with drug addiction but had passed all drug tests since being released from prison and was now the father of a “beautiful” baby who is five months old.

“I am going to miss my son’s first Christmas,” he said.

“I am sorry from the bottom of my heart. I can’t believe how stupid I have been, letting everyone down including you.”

As he was led to the cells, Sullivan told the court: “Sorry once again officer, I do apologise.”