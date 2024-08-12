A 91-year-old has set himself the challenge of climbing Glastonbury Tor 200 times before his next birthday.

Ralph White has already climbed the Tor more than 100 times, raising money for Parkinson's research.

He's now taking his fundraising to new heights - and aiming for 100 more before he turns 92.So far, Ralph has met others on the Tor along the way, listened to their stories and shared his own.

Ralph chose to raise money for research into Parkinson's after one of his close relatives and two of his friends were diagnosed with with the disease.Scientists are working on pioneering Parkinson’s research at the Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience.

The research team has already made strides in establishing new disease models, identified drug targets and taking the steps towards therapies that will slow down or even stop Parkinson’s disease.Click here to donate to Roy's walks.