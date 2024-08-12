A teenage cyclist has died following a crash in Gloucester.

Police were called to Castlemeads Way shortly before 9.15pm on 10 August following a report of a collision between a dark blue Volkswagen Golf and black pedal cycle.

The cyclist, an 18-year-old man, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A 23 year-old man from Newent was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

The road closure which as put into place while emergency services remained at the scene has now been lifted.

Gloucestershire Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision and has asked them to get in touch via this link.